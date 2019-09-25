Ex-Dividend Reminder: Edison International, National Fuel Gas and Algonquin Power & Utilities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/19, Edison International (Symbol: EIX), National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG), and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Edison International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6125 on 10/31/19, National Fuel Gas Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.435 on 10/15/19, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.141 on 10/15/19. As a percentage of EIX's recent stock price of $75.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Edison International to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when EIX shares open for trading on 9/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for NFG to open 0.91% lower in price and for AQN to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EIX, NFG, and AQN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Edison International (Symbol: EIX):



National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG):



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.25% for Edison International, 3.64% for National Fuel Gas Co. , and 4.08% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Edison International shares are currently up about 0.1%, National Fuel Gas Co. shares are down about 0.2%, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

