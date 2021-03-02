Ex-Dividend Reminder: Edgewell Personal Care, PepsiCo and Flowers Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/21, Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC), PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), and Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Edgewell Personal Care Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/6/21, PepsiCo Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0225 on 3/31/21, and Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/19/21. As a percentage of EPC's recent stock price of $30.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when EPC shares open for trading on 3/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for PEP to open 0.78% lower in price and for FLO to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPC, PEP, and FLO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC):



PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP):



Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.96% for Edgewell Personal Care Co, 3.13% for PepsiCo Inc, and 3.67% for Flowers Foods, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are currently down about 0.7%, PepsiCo Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.