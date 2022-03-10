Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ecolab, Crescent Point Energy and Ovintiv

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/22, Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL), Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG), and Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ecolab Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 4/15/22, Crescent Point Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.045 on 4/1/22, and Ovintiv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/31/22. As a percentage of ECL's recent stock price of $162.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Ecolab Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when ECL shares open for trading on 3/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for CPG to open 0.62% lower in price and for OVV to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ECL, CPG, and OVV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL):



Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG):



Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for Ecolab Inc, 2.46% for Crescent Point Energy Corp, and 1.72% for Ovintiv Inc.

In Thursday trading, Ecolab Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are up about 1%, and Ovintiv Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

