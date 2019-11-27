Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ebix, Juniper Networks and Lockheed Martin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/19, Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX), Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), and Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ebix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 12/16/19, Juniper Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/23/19, and Lockheed Martin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.40 on 12/27/19. As a percentage of EBIX's recent stock price of $34.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Ebix Inc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when EBIX shares open for trading on 11/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for JNPR to open 0.74% lower in price and for LMT to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EBIX, JNPR, and LMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX):



Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR):



Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for Ebix Inc, 2.96% for Juniper Networks Inc, and 2.45% for Lockheed Martin Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Ebix Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, Juniper Networks Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Lockheed Martin Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.