Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, SBA Communications and Astec Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/22, eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), and Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/18/22, SBA Communications Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 3/25/22, and Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/31/22. As a percentage of EBAY's recent stock price of $56.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of eBay Inc. to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when EBAY shares open for trading on 3/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for SBAC to open 0.22% lower in price and for ASTE to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EBAY, SBAC, and ASTE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY):



SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC):



Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.57% for eBay Inc., 0.86% for SBA Communications Corp, and 1.01% for Astec Industries, Inc..

In Monday trading, eBay Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, SBA Communications Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and Astec Industries, Inc. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

