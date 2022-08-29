Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Progress Software and NetEase

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/22, eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), and NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/16/22, Progress Software Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 9/15/22, and NetEase, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/16/22. As a percentage of EBAY's recent stock price of $44.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of eBay Inc. to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when EBAY shares open for trading on 8/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for PRGS to open 0.36% lower in price and for NTES to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EBAY, PRGS, and NTES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY):



Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS):



NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.00% for eBay Inc., 1.45% for Progress Software Corp, and 1.60% for NetEase, Inc.

In Monday trading, eBay Inc. shares are currently off about 1%, Progress Software Corp shares are down about 0.7%, and NetEase, Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.