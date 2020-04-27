Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eaton Vance, Morgan Stanley and Broadmark Realty Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/20, Eaton Vance Corp (Symbol: EV), Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eaton Vance Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 5/15/20, Morgan Stanley will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/15/20, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.06 on 5/15/20. As a percentage of EV's recent stock price of $34.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Eaton Vance Corp to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when EV shares open for trading on 4/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for MS to open 0.90% lower in price and for BRMK to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EV, MS, and BRMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eaton Vance Corp (Symbol: EV):



Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS):



Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.36% for Eaton Vance Corp, 3.61% for Morgan Stanley, and 9.14% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.

In Monday trading, Eaton Vance Corp shares are currently up about 2.6%, Morgan Stanley shares are up about 2%, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

