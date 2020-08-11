Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eaton, Alliance Data Systems and Louisiana-Pacific

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/20, Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS), and Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 8/28/20, Alliance Data Systems Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/18/20, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 9/1/20. As a percentage of ETN's recent stock price of $101.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Eaton Corp plc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when ETN shares open for trading on 8/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for ADS to open 0.42% lower in price and for LPX to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETN, ADS, and LPX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN):



Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS):



Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.88% for Eaton Corp plc, 1.67% for Alliance Data Systems Corp., and 1.86% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Eaton Corp plc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Alliance Data Systems Corp. shares are up about 6.4%, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

