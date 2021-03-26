Ex-Dividend Reminder: EastGroup Properties, Colony Credit Real Estate and First Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/21, EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP), Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (Symbol: CLNC), and First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EastGroup Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 4/15/21, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/15/21, and First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/25/21. As a percentage of EGP's recent stock price of $143.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of EastGroup Properties Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when EGP shares open for trading on 3/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for CLNC to open 1.15% lower in price and for FBNC to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EGP, CLNC, and FBNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP):



Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (Symbol: CLNC):



First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.21% for EastGroup Properties Inc, 4.60% for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc, and 1.79% for First Bancorp .

In Friday trading, EastGroup Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and First Bancorp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.