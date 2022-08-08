Ex-Dividend Reminder: Easterly Government Properties Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp and Silicon Motion Technology Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/22, Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA), Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), and Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Easterly Government Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 8/23/22, Wintrust Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 8/25/22, and Silicon Motion Technology Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/25/22. As a percentage of DEA's recent stock price of $18.92, this dividend works out to approximately 1.40%, so look for shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc to trade 1.40% lower — all else being equal — when DEA shares open for trading on 8/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for WTFC to open 0.39% lower in price and for SIMO to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DEA, WTFC, and SIMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA):



Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC):



Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.60% for Easterly Government Properties Inc, 1.55% for Wintrust Financial Corp, and 2.49% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

In Monday trading, Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Wintrust Financial Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

