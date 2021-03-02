Ex-Dividend Reminder: Easterly Government Properties, Blackrock and Open Text

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/21, Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA), Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), and Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Easterly Government Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/17/21, Blackrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.13 on 3/23/21, and Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2008 on 3/26/21. As a percentage of DEA's recent stock price of $21.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when DEA shares open for trading on 3/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for BLK to open 0.57% lower in price and for OTEX to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DEA, BLK, and OTEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA):



Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK):



Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.81% for Easterly Government Properties Inc, 2.30% for Blackrock Inc, and 1.76% for Open Text Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Blackrock Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Open Text Corp shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.