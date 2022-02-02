Ex-Dividend Reminder: East West Bancorp, New York Community Bancorp and Citigroup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/22, East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB), and Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. East West Bancorp, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/22/22, New York Community Bancorp Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 2/17/22, and Citigroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 2/25/22. As a percentage of EWBC's recent stock price of $86.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of East West Bancorp, Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when EWBC shares open for trading on 2/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for NYCB to open 1.45% lower in price and for C to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EWBC, NYCB, and C, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC):



New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB):



Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.85% for East West Bancorp, Inc, 5.81% for New York Community Bancorp Inc., and 3.08% for Citigroup Inc.

In Wednesday trading, East West Bancorp, Inc shares are currently down about 0.7%, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are off about 0.6%, and Citigroup Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

