Ex-Dividend Reminder: DuPont, Stepan and Barrick Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/20, DuPont (Symbol: DD), Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL), and Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DuPont will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/15/20, Stepan Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 6/15/20, and Barrick Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 6/15/20. As a percentage of DD's recent stock price of $50.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of DuPont to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when DD shares open for trading on 5/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for SCL to open 0.28% lower in price and for GOLD to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DD, SCL, and GOLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DuPont (Symbol: DD):



Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL):



Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for DuPont, 1.12% for Stepan Co., and 1.10% for Barrick Gold Corp..

In Tuesday trading, DuPont shares are currently up about 3.9%, Stepan Co. shares are up about 2.9%, and Barrick Gold Corp. shares are down about 3.1% on the day.

