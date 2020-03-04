Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dunkin' Brands Group, Cheesecake Factory and Strategic Education

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/20, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (Symbol: DNKN), Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), and Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4025 on 3/18/20, Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/20/20, and Strategic Education Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/16/20. As a percentage of DNKN's recent stock price of $69.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Dunkin' Brands Group Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when DNKN shares open for trading on 3/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for CAKE to open 1.02% lower in price and for STRA to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DNKN, CAKE, and STRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (Symbol: DNKN):



Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE):



Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.30% for Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, 4.10% for Cheesecake Factory Inc. , and 1.61% for Strategic Education Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are up about 1.4%, and Strategic Education Inc shares are up about 3.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.