Ex-Dividend Reminder: Duke Realty, Shenandoah Telecommunications and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/19, Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE), Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (Symbol: SHEN), and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Duke Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 11/29/19, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will pay its annual dividend of $0.29 on 12/2/19, and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/2/19. As a percentage of DRE's recent stock price of $34.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Duke Realty Corp to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when DRE shares open for trading on 11/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for SHEN to open 0.78% lower in price and for BAH to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRE, SHEN, and BAH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE):



Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (Symbol: SHEN):



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.71% for Duke Realty Corp, 0.78% for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, and 1.51% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp..

In Monday trading, Duke Realty Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co shares are down about 0.7%, and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

