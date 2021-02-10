Ex-Dividend Reminder: Duke Realty, Prudential Financial and Skyworks Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/12/21, Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE), Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Duke Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 2/26/21, Prudential Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 3/11/21, and Skyworks Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/9/21. As a percentage of DRE's recent stock price of $42.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Duke Realty Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when DRE shares open for trading on 2/12/21. Similarly, investors should look for PRU to open 1.40% lower in price and for SWKS to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRE, PRU, and SWKS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE):



Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU):



Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.43% for Duke Realty Corp, 5.62% for Prudential Financial Inc, and 1.08% for Skyworks Solutions Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Duke Realty Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Prudential Financial Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.