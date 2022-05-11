Ex-Dividend Reminder: Duke Realty, Jefferies Group and Sprott

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/22, Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE), Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), and Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Duke Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 5/31/22, Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/27/22, and Sprott Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/31/22. As a percentage of DRE's recent stock price of $52.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Duke Realty Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when DRE shares open for trading on 5/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for JEF to open 0.95% lower in price and for SII to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRE, JEF, and SII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE):



Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):



Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for Duke Realty Corp, 3.80% for Jefferies Group Inc., and 2.66% for Sprott Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Duke Realty Corp shares are currently up about 6.1%, Jefferies Group Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Sprott Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

