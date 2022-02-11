Ex-Dividend Reminder: Duke Realty, Home BancShares and MGIC Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/22, Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE), Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), and MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Duke Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 2/28/22, Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 3/9/22, and MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/2/22. As a percentage of DRE's recent stock price of $56.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Duke Realty Corp to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when DRE shares open for trading on 2/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for HOMB to open 0.69% lower in price and for MTG to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRE, HOMB, and MTG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE):



Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB):



MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.99% for Duke Realty Corp, 2.78% for Home BancShares Inc, and 2.02% for MGIC Investment Corp..

In Friday trading, Duke Realty Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Home BancShares Inc shares are trading flat, and MGIC Investment Corp. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

