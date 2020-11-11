Ex-Dividend Reminder: Duke Realty, Artisan Partners Asset Management and PennyMac Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/20, Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE), Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM), and PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Duke Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 11/30/20, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 11/30/20, and PennyMac Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/25/20. As a percentage of DRE's recent stock price of $40.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Duke Realty Corp to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when DRE shares open for trading on 11/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for APAM to open 1.75% lower in price and for PFSI to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRE, APAM, and PFSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE):



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM):



PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.55% for Duke Realty Corp, 6.99% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, and 1.09% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc .

In Wednesday trading, Duke Realty Corp shares are currently up about 1.2%, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

