Ex-Dividend Reminder: Duke Energy, UNITIL and WEC Energy Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/20, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL), and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.945 on 3/16/20, UNITIL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 2/28/20, and WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6325 on 3/1/20. As a percentage of DUK's recent stock price of $96.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Duke Energy Corp to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when DUK shares open for trading on 2/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for UTL to open 0.59% lower in price and for WEC to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DUK, UTL, and WEC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK):



UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL):



WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.91% for Duke Energy Corp, 2.36% for UNITIL Corp, and 2.52% for WEC Energy Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Duke Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, UNITIL Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and WEC Energy Group Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

