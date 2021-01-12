Ex-Dividend Reminder: DTE Energy, AbbVie and Patterson Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/14/21, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTP), AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), and Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7812 on 2/1/21, AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 2/16/21, and Patterson Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 1/29/21. As a percentage of DTP's recent stock price of $47.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.66%, so look for shares of DTE Energy Co to trade 1.66% lower — all else being equal — when DTP shares open for trading on 1/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for ABBV to open 1.18% lower in price and for PDCO to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DTP, ABBV, and PDCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTP):



AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV):



Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.65% for DTE Energy Co, 4.73% for AbbVie Inc, and 3.24% for Patterson Companies Inc.

In Tuesday trading, DTE Energy Co shares are currently off about 0.3%, AbbVie Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Patterson Companies Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

