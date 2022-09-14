Ex-Dividend Reminder: DT Midstream, Stock Yards Bancorp and Lamar Advertising

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/22, DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT), and Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DT Midstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 10/15/22, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 10/3/22, and Lamar Advertising Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 9/30/22. As a percentage of DTM's recent stock price of $57.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of DT Midstream Inc to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when DTM shares open for trading on 9/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for SYBT to open 0.43% lower in price and for LAMR to open 1.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DTM, SYBT, and LAMR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM):



Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT):



Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.47% for DT Midstream Inc, 1.71% for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc, and 5.05% for Lamar Advertising Co.

In Wednesday trading, DT Midstream Inc shares are currently up about 2%, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Lamar Advertising Co shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

