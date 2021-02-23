Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dow, GrafTech International and Ashland Global Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/21, Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF), and Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dow Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 3/12/21, GrafTech International Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/31/21, and Ashland Global Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 3/15/21. As a percentage of DOW's recent stock price of $62.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Dow Inc to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when DOW shares open for trading on 2/25/21. Similarly, investors should look for EAF to open 0.08% lower in price and for ASH to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOW, EAF, and ASH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW):



GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF):



Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.48% for Dow Inc, 0.32% for GrafTech International Ltd, and 1.28% for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Dow Inc shares are currently up about 3.5%, GrafTech International Ltd shares are up about 1.4%, and Ashland Global Holdings Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

