Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dow, Barrick Gold and Universal Forest Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/19, Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD), and Universal Forest Products Inc. (Symbol: UFPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dow Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/13/19, Barrick Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/16/19, and Universal Forest Products Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.20 on 12/15/19. As a percentage of DOW's recent stock price of $54.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of Dow Inc to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when DOW shares open for trading on 11/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for GOLD to open 0.30% lower in price and for UFPI to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOW, GOLD, and UFPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW):



Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD):



Universal Forest Products Inc. (Symbol: UFPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.15% for Dow Inc, 1.21% for Barrick Gold Corp., and 0.82% for Universal Forest Products Inc..

In Monday trading, Dow Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Barrick Gold Corp. shares are up about 0.3%, and Universal Forest Products Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.