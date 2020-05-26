Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dover, John Bean Technologies and Huntington Ingalls Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/20, Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT), and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dover Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 6/15/20, John Bean Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/11/20, and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 6/12/20. As a percentage of DOV's recent stock price of $93.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Dover Corp to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when DOV shares open for trading on 5/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for JBT to open 0.12% lower in price and for HII to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOV, JBT, and HII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV):



John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT):



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.09% for Dover Corp, 0.46% for John Bean Technologies Corp, and 2.17% for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Dover Corp shares are currently up about 4.2%, John Bean Technologies Corp shares are up about 7.7%, and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are up about 3.9% on the day.

