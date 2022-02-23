Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dover Corp, HNI Corp and Crane

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/22, Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI), and Crane Co. (Symbol: CR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dover Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/15/22, HNI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/7/22, and Crane Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 3/9/22. As a percentage of DOV's recent stock price of $158.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Dover Corp to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when DOV shares open for trading on 2/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for HNI to open 0.72% lower in price and for CR to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOV, HNI, and CR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV):



HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI):



Crane Co. (Symbol: CR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for Dover Corp, 2.87% for HNI Corp, and 1.87% for Crane Co..

In Wednesday trading, Dover Corp shares are currently trading flat, HNI Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Crane Co. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

