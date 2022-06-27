Ex-Dividend Reminder: Douglas Emmett, CareTrust REIT and EPR Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/22, Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI), CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE), and EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Douglas Emmett Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 7/15/22, CareTrust REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 7/15/22, and EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.275 on 7/15/22. As a percentage of DEI's recent stock price of $22.78, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Douglas Emmett Inc to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when DEI shares open for trading on 6/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for CTRE to open 1.49% lower in price and for EPR to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DEI, CTRE, and EPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI):



CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.92% for Douglas Emmett Inc, 5.96% for CareTrust REIT Inc, and 6.95% for EPR Properties.

In Monday trading, Douglas Emmett Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, CareTrust REIT Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and EPR Properties shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

