Ex-Dividend Reminder: Donaldson, ITT and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/20, Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI), ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Donaldson Co. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/30/20, ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 7/6/20, and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 6/30/20. As a percentage of DCI's recent stock price of $49.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Donaldson Co. Inc. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when DCI shares open for trading on 6/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for ITT to open 0.27% lower in price and for BAH to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DCI, ITT, and BAH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI):



ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.70% for Donaldson Co. Inc., 1.10% for ITT Inc, and 1.54% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are currently down about 0.9%, ITT Inc shares are off about 1.8%, and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

