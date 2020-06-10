Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dominos Pizza, Chesapeake Utilities and Xcel Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/20, Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK), and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dominos Pizza Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 6/30/20, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 7/6/20, and Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 7/20/20. As a percentage of DPZ's recent stock price of $384.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Dominos Pizza Inc. to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when DPZ shares open for trading on 6/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for CPK to open 0.49% lower in price and for XEL to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DPZ, CPK, and XEL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ):



Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK):



Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.81% for Dominos Pizza Inc., 1.97% for Chesapeake Utilities Corp., and 2.57% for Xcel Energy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are down about 0.4%, and Xcel Energy Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.