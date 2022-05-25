Markets
DCUE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dominion Energy, NiSource and Patrick Industries

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/22, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: DCUE), NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NIMC), and Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.8125 on 6/1/22, NiSource Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.9375 on 6/1/22, and Patrick Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 6/13/22. As a percentage of DCUE's recent stock price of $103.78, this dividend works out to approximately 1.75%, so look for shares of Dominion Energy Inc to trade 1.75% lower — all else being equal — when DCUE shares open for trading on 5/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for NIMC to open 1.63% lower in price and for PATK to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DCUE, NIMC, and PATK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: DCUE):

DCUE+Dividend+History+Chart

NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NIMC):

NIMC+Dividend+History+Chart

Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK):

PATK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.99% for Dominion Energy Inc, 6.52% for NiSource Inc., and 2.42% for Patrick Industries Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently up about 1.9%, NiSource Inc. shares are up about 1.4%, and Patrick Industries Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DCUE NIMC PATK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular