Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dominion Energy, Brookfield Renewable Partners and MGE Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/20, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP), and MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 3/20/20, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5425 on 3/30/20, and MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3525 on 3/15/20. As a percentage of D's recent stock price of $89.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Dominion Energy Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when D shares open for trading on 2/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for BEP to open 0.99% lower in price and for MGEE to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for D, BEP, and MGEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP):



MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.18% for Dominion Energy Inc , 3.96% for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, and 1.76% for MGE Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP shares are up about 0.8%, and MGE Energy Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.