Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dominion Energy, Brookfield Property Partners and Argo Group International Holdings L

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/21, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: DCUE), Brookfield Property Partners LP (Symbol: BPY), and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ARGO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.8125 on 3/1/21, Brookfield Property Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3325 on 3/31/21, and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/12/21. As a percentage of DCUE's recent stock price of $97.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.87%, so look for shares of Dominion Energy Inc to trade 1.87% lower — all else being equal — when DCUE shares open for trading on 2/25/21. Similarly, investors should look for BPY to open 1.87% lower in price and for ARGO to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DCUE, BPY, and ARGO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: DCUE):



Brookfield Property Partners LP (Symbol: BPY):



Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ARGO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.47% for Dominion Energy Inc , 7.48% for Brookfield Property Partners LP, and 2.69% for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Brookfield Property Partners LP shares are off about 0.3%, and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

