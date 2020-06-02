Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dominion Energy, Baxter International and Commerce Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/20, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), and Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 6/20/20, Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 7/1/20, and Commerce Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/22/20. As a percentage of D's recent stock price of $85.89, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Dominion Energy Inc to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when D shares open for trading on 6/4/20. Similarly, investors should look for BAX to open 0.27% lower in price and for CBSH to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for D, BAX, and CBSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):



Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.38% for Dominion Energy Inc , 1.08% for Baxter International Inc, and 1.70% for Commerce Bancshares Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Baxter International Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

