Markets
DCUE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dominion Energy, Barclays and Brookfield Business Partners

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/20, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: DCUE), Barclays plc (Symbol: BCLYF), and Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.8125 on 3/1/20, Barclays plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.06 on 4/3/20, and Brookfield Business Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/31/20. As a percentage of DCUE's recent stock price of $113.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of Dominion Energy Inc to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when DCUE shares open for trading on 2/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for BCLYF to open 2.90% lower in price and for BBU to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DCUE, BCLYF, and BBU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: DCUE):

DCUE+Dividend+History+Chart

Barclays plc (Symbol: BCLYF):

BCLYF+Dividend+History+Chart

Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU):

BBU+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.40% for Dominion Energy Inc , 5.80% for Barclays plc, and 0.56% for Brookfield Business Partners LP.

In Tuesday trading, Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Barclays plc shares are off about 7.2%, and Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DCUE BCLYF BBU

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular