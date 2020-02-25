Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dominion Energy, Barclays and Brookfield Business Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/20, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: DCUE), Barclays plc (Symbol: BCLYF), and Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.8125 on 3/1/20, Barclays plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.06 on 4/3/20, and Brookfield Business Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/31/20. As a percentage of DCUE's recent stock price of $113.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of Dominion Energy Inc to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when DCUE shares open for trading on 2/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for BCLYF to open 2.90% lower in price and for BBU to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DCUE, BCLYF, and BBU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: DCUE):



Barclays plc (Symbol: BCLYF):



Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.40% for Dominion Energy Inc , 5.80% for Barclays plc, and 0.56% for Brookfield Business Partners LP.

In Tuesday trading, Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Barclays plc shares are off about 7.2%, and Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are up about 1% on the day.

