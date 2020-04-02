Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dollar General, Quest Diagnostics and Brandywine Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/6/20, Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), and Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dollar General Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 4/21/20, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 4/21/20, and Brandywine Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 4/21/20. As a percentage of DG's recent stock price of $155.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Dollar General Corp to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when DG shares open for trading on 4/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for DGX to open 0.72% lower in price and for BDN to open 2.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DG, DGX, and BDN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG):



Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX):



Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Dollar General Corp, 2.89% for Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and 8.03% for Brandywine Realty Trust.

In Thursday trading, Dollar General Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are off about 1.5%, and Brandywine Realty Trust shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

