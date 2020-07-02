Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dollar General, Bank of Nova Scotia and Erie Indemnity

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/6/20, Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS), and Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dollar General Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 7/21/20, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 7/29/20, and Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.965 on 7/21/20. As a percentage of DG's recent stock price of $191.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Dollar General Corp to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when DG shares open for trading on 7/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for BNS to open 2.14% lower in price and for ERIE to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DG, BNS, and ERIE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG):



Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS):



Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.75% for Dollar General Corp, 8.58% for Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax, and 2.00% for Erie Indemnity Co..

In Thursday trading, Dollar General Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax shares are up about 3%, and Erie Indemnity Co. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

