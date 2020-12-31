Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dollar General, Agilent Technologies and Bank of Nova Scotia

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/4/21, Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A), and Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dollar General Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 1/19/21, Agilent Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.194 on 1/27/21, and Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 1/27/21. As a percentage of DG's recent stock price of $209.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Dollar General Corp to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when DG shares open for trading on 1/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for A to open 0.17% lower in price and for BNS to open 1.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DG, A, and BNS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG):



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A):



Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.69% for Dollar General Corp, 0.66% for Agilent Technologies, Inc., and 6.66% for Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax.

In Thursday trading, Dollar General Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are down about 0.3%, and Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

