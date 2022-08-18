Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dolby Laboratories, Nordson and Carpenter Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/22, Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB), Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN), and Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dolby Laboratories Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/31/22, Nordson Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/6/22, and Carpenter Technology Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of DLB's recent stock price of $78.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when DLB shares open for trading on 8/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for NDSN to open 0.26% lower in price and for CRS to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DLB, NDSN, and CRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB):



Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN):



Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for Dolby Laboratories Inc, 1.06% for Nordson Corp., and 2.14% for Carpenter Technology Corp..

In Thursday trading, Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Nordson Corp. shares are up about 0.3%, and Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

