Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dolby Laboratories, Bunge and Marathon Petroleum

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/22, Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB), Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG), and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dolby Laboratories Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/23/22, Bunge Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 3/2/22, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 3/10/22. As a percentage of DLB's recent stock price of $77.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when DLB shares open for trading on 2/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for BG to open 0.52% lower in price and for MPC to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DLB, BG, and MPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB):



Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG):



Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.29% for Dolby Laboratories Inc, 2.09% for Bunge Ltd., and 2.88% for Marathon Petroleum Corp..

In Friday trading, Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Bunge Ltd. shares are up about 1.4%, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. shares are up about 1% on the day.

