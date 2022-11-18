Markets
DFS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Discover Financial Services, Sun Life Financial and Everest Re Group

November 18, 2022 — 11:13 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), and Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Discover Financial Services will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/8/22, Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 12/30/22, and Everest Re Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.65 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of DFS's recent stock price of $108.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Discover Financial Services to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when DFS shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for SLF to open 1.54% lower in price and for RE to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DFS, SLF, and RE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS):

DFS+Dividend+History+Chart

Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):

SLF+Dividend+History+Chart

Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE):

RE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.21% for Discover Financial Services, 6.16% for Sun Life Financial Inc, and 2.05% for Everest Re Group Ltd.

In Friday trading, Discover Financial Services shares are currently up about 1.5%, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Everest Re Group Ltd shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

