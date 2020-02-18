Ex-Dividend Reminder: Discover Financial Services, LTC Properties and Southside Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/19/20, Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), and Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Discover Financial Services will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 3/5/20, LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 2/28/20, and Southside Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/5/20. As a percentage of DFS's recent stock price of $76.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Discover Financial Services to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when DFS shares open for trading on 2/19/20. Similarly, investors should look for LTC to open 0.39% lower in price and for SBSI to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DFS, LTC, and SBSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS):



LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for Discover Financial Services, 4.64% for LTC Properties, Inc., and 3.43% for Southside Bancshares, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Discover Financial Services shares are currently off about 0.6%, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are trading flat, and Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

