Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dime Community Bancshares, Welltower and First Interstate BancSystem

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/10/21, Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM), Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL), and First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dime Community Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 5/21/21, Welltower Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 5/20/21, and First Interstate BancSystem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 5/21/21. As a percentage of DCOM's recent stock price of $34.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Dime Community Bancshares Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when DCOM shares open for trading on 5/10/21. Similarly, investors should look for WELL to open 0.83% lower in price and for FIBK to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DCOM, WELL, and FIBK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM):



Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL):



First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.82% for Dime Community Bancshares Inc , 3.33% for Welltower Inc, and 3.45% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

In Thursday trading, Dime Community Bancshares Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Welltower Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

