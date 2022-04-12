Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dime Community Bancshares, ARMOUR Residential REIT and Graco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/14/22, Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), and Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dime Community Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 4/25/22, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.10 on 4/29/22, and Graco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 5/4/22. As a percentage of DCOM's recent stock price of $35.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Dime Community Bancshares Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when DCOM shares open for trading on 4/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for ARR to open 1.23% lower in price and for GGG to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DCOM, ARR, and GGG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM):



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.73% for Dime Community Bancshares Inc, 14.76% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., and 1.24% for Graco Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Dime Community Bancshares Inc shares are currently up about 1%, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are trading flat, and Graco Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

