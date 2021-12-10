Ex-Dividend Reminder: Digital Realty Trust, Simmons First National and Crown Castle International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/21, Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), and Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 1/14/22, Simmons First National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/4/22, and Crown Castle International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.47 on 12/31/21. As a percentage of DLR's recent stock price of $166.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when DLR shares open for trading on 12/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for SFNC to open 0.60% lower in price and for CCI to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for DLR, SFNC, and CCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR):



Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC):



Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.79% for Digital Realty Trust Inc, 2.40% for Simmons First National Corp, and 3.09% for Crown Castle International Corp.

In Friday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Simmons First National Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Crown Castle International Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.