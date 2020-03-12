Ex-Dividend Reminder: Digital Realty Trust, Fidelity National Financial and Mercury General

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/20, Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF), and Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 3/31/20, Fidelity National Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/31/20, and Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 3/31/20. As a percentage of DLR's recent stock price of $127.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when DLR shares open for trading on 3/16/20. Similarly, investors should look for FNF to open 0.95% lower in price and for MCY to open 1.61% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for DLR, FNF, and MCY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR):



Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF):



Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.50% for Digital Realty Trust Inc, 3.79% for Fidelity National Financial Inc, and 6.45% for Mercury General Corp..

In Thursday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are currently down about 6.6%, Fidelity National Financial Inc shares are down about 7.1%, and Mercury General Corp. shares are off about 12.5% on the day.

