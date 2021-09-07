Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dick's Sporting Goods, G. Willi-Food International and MGM Resorts International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/9/21, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (Symbol: WILC), and MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4375 on 9/24/21, G. Willi-Food International Ltd. will pay its annual dividend of $1.34 on 9/30/21, and MGM Resorts International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 9/15/21. As a percentage of DKS's recent stock price of $146.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when DKS shares open for trading on 9/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for WILC to open 5.83% lower in price and for MGM to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DKS, WILC, and MGM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS):



G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (Symbol: WILC):



MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.20% for Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc, 5.83% for G. Willi-Food International Ltd., and 0.02% for MGM Resorts International.

In Tuesday trading, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, G. Willi-Food International Ltd. shares are up about 0.5%, and MGM Resorts International shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

