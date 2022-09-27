Ex-Dividend Reminder: DiamondRock Hospitality, Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH), Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR), and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DiamondRock Hospitality Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 10/12/22, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/14/22, and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 10/6/22. As a percentage of DRH's recent stock price of $7.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co. to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when DRH shares open for trading on 9/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for XHR to open 0.72% lower in price and for KW to open 1.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRH, XHR, and KW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH):



Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR):



Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for DiamondRock Hospitality Co., 2.87% for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, and 6.10% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are currently up about 1.8%, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

