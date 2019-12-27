Ex-Dividend Reminder: DiamondRock Hospitality, Federal Realty Investment Trust and SL Green Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/19, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH), Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT), and SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DiamondRock Hospitality Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/13/20, Federal Realty Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 1/15/20, and SL Green Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.885 on 1/15/20. As a percentage of DRH's recent stock price of $11.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co. to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when DRH shares open for trading on 12/31/19. Similarly, investors should look for FRT to open 0.82% lower in price and for SLG to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DRH, FRT, and SLG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH):



Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.49% for DiamondRock Hospitality Co., 3.27% for Federal Realty Investment Trust , and 3.80% for SL Green Realty Corp.

In Friday trading, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are up about 0.7%, and SL Green Realty Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

