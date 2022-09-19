Ex-Dividend Reminder: Designer Brands, Federal Realty Investment Trust and Getty Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/21/22, Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI), Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT), and Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Designer Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/6/22, Federal Realty Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 10/17/22, and Getty Realty Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 10/6/22. As a percentage of DBI's recent stock price of $16.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Designer Brands Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when DBI shares open for trading on 9/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for FRT to open 1.08% lower in price and for GTY to open 1.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DBI, FRT, and GTY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI):



Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT):



Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for Designer Brands Inc, 4.32% for Federal Realty Investment Trust, and 5.49% for Getty Realty Corp..

In Monday trading, Designer Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are down about 0.4%, and Getty Realty Corp. shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

