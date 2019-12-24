Ex-Dividend Reminder: DENTSPLY SIRONA, Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Danaher

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/26/19, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/10/20, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/31/20, and Danaher Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 1/31/20. As a percentage of XRAY's recent stock price of $56.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when XRAY shares open for trading on 12/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for ZBH to open 0.16% lower in price and for DHR to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for XRAY, ZBH, and DHR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY):



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH):



Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, 0.64% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, and 0.45% for Danaher Corp.

In Tuesday trading, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Danaher Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

